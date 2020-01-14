|
Helen Irene Livengood
Iowa City - Helen Irene Livengood, 102 of Iowa City died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City.
Helen Irene was born July 27, 1917, in Milledgeville, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Helen Harrison Livengood. In 1939, she graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA, with a degree in Biology. She completed her year of clinical laboratory training at the Illinois Central Hospital in Chicago, IL, in 1940, where she was employed in the Department of Chemistry. In 1942, she enlisted in the WAVES but the Navy felt she was more valuable in a civilian capacity. She applied for a position at the University of Chicago, which proved to be the Manhattan Project. As part of the project, she was transferred to the National Cancer Institute, in Bethesda, MD. Since her interests were in clinical studies rather than research, she returned to the Illinois Central Hospital as supervisor of the laboratory. In 1969, she moved to Cedar Rapids, IA, and was the Education Coordinator for the St. Luke's Hospital Clinical Laboratory Service Program until her retirement in 1984. After retirement, she continued at St. Luke's as a volunteer in the Health Science Library.
She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta Beta Beta, Honorary biological fraternity, a 65 year member of the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Service, 60 year member of the PEO Sisterhood chapter KK, and Trinity Episcopal Church.
She enjoyed traveling, having been to England and Europe numerous times. She was also an avid reader and loved the game of golf.
Her survivors include her cousins, CAPT, USNR (retired) Sheryll Elston (Gilbert), of Williamsburg, VA, CAPT, NOAA (retired) Gary P. Bulmer (Kathy), of Knoxville, TN, their children, and Mrs. Mary Lou Bulmer of Berwyn, PA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, F. Thomas Livengood.
Memorial services are being planned for this coming spring through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Memorials may be made to Cornell College Development Office, Mt. Vernon, IA, 52314-1098.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020