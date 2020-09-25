Helen Irene Livengood
Iowa City - Helen Irene Livengood, 102 of Iowa City died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City.
Private Memorial Service will be livestreamed from Cornell College at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 on the "Remembering Irene Livengood" facebook page. To be able to watch the services please search "Remembering Irene Livengood" group on Facebook and request to join the group. The services will be available to watch after the time of services as well.
Memorials may be made to Cornell College Alumni & College Advancement @ 600 First Street SW, Mt. Vernon, IA, 52314-1098 for future tree plantings and landscaping. For a complete obituary, to share a condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
