Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Helen Leona Fetzer

Helen Leona Fetzer Obituary
Helen Leona Fetzer

North English - Helen Leona Fetzer, age 94 of North English, formerly of Williamsburg, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the English Valley Care Center. Graveside Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 26, 2019, St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Victor. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. Memorials may be directed to the family in Helen's name.

She is survived by a son William (Pam) of Williamsburg; a daughter Nancy Pettibone (Tim) of Pleasant Grove, UT; seven grandchildren Blair Fetzer (Andrea) of Denver, CO, Ross Fetzer (Amber) of Williamsburg, Olivia Hocker (Adam) of Williamsburg, Nicholas Fetzer of Milwaukee, WI, Aaron Johnson (Amy) of Phoenix, AZ, Tera (steven) of Las Vegas and Megan (Brandon) of Phoenix; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Fetzer of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles in 2011, a son Don, brothers, Harvey and Roy, and sisters, Glenna and Esther.

Helen Leona Meyer was born June 8, 1925 is rural Iowa County, Iowa, the daughter of William and Anna Kuesel Meyer. She received her education in the rural Iowa County schools and married Charles B. Fetzer on April 16, 1944 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. The couple resided in Williamsburg where Helen was a housewife and mother. When the children were grown Helen worked at a giftshop.

Helen enjoyed fishing, and ceramics while wintering in Arizona. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, and spending summers on Abel Island in Guttenberg, IA.

Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 31, 2019
