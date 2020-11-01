Helen M. Hubler
Iowa City - Helen M. Hubler, age 100, passed away early Tuesday morning October 27, 2020 in Iowa City.
She was a resident of Legacy Gardens Memory Care.
Helen was born November 7, 1919 in Ryan, Iowa, to French-speaking Swiss immigrant parents Hermann and Georgina (Borel) Hubler. Her siblings included Max, Maurice, Fernand (Philip), Alice and Marguerite. She was a long-time resident of Iowa City and spent a career working at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa.
She is survived by her nephew, Russell W. Hubler and his wife Nancy of Silverdale, Washington, and her great-niece Melinda Zak of El Dorado Hills, California. Also surviving are nephews Maurice Hubler, Jr., Robert Hubler, and Loren Hubler, all of California. A special niece, Doris Wells of Covina, Calif., died earlier.
Helen's independent spirit, cheerful outlook, tasty baked goods, long walks, and love of flowers and conversation are remembered and admired by her former N. Lowell and Rider St. neighbors.
All of us wish to thank the staff at Legacy Gardens for their kind, steadfast care in making a home for her there. Au revoir.
A private grave-side service will be held at Golden Prairie Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.