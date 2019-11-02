|
Helen Marie Hesseltine
Cosgrove - Helen Marie Hesseltine, 93, died peacefully at home Saturday, November 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. Visitation will Wednesday from 3 to 7 PM at St. Peter's Parish Hall, where a rosary will be recited at 9:15 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Church or Hospice Compassus. .
Helen was born November 6, 1925 in Brighton, Iowa, the daughter of John and Agnes (Fritz) Pacha. She was a graduate of Brighton High School. On August 8, 1945 Helen married Delbert "Gumpy" Hesseltine at St. Joseph's Church in East Pleasant Plain. Delbert died on February 12, 2012.
Helen and Delbert moved to Cosgrove in 1967 where they farmed. Helen was employed at the Neuzil Law Office, Hawkeye State Bank, and in 1989 retired from the University of Iowa College of Engineering.
Helen had a strong work ethic and at times could be stubborn. Most important to Helen was her family. She enjoyed time spent gardening and sharing memories of the good old days.
Helen was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Survivors include her three children, James Hesseltine of Oxford, Mary (Paul) Peck of Greeley, CO, and Joellen (Richard) Zimmerman of Parnell; her grandchildren, Michael (Casey), Erica (Sara), Tyler (Kathleen), Lindsey, Rebecca (Jeff), Elizabeth, Joshua (Lesley), Jessica (Jared), Clinton (Jaimee) and Breanna (Andy); great grandchildren, Acadia, Wislande, Lily, Penelope, Gabriel, Olivia, Rush, Cash, Knox, Oscar and Henry; her siblings, Charles (Maggie) Pacha and Mary (Jim) Redlinger, both of Washington.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and siblings Paul Pacha, Josephine Pacha, Ann Sheridan and Isabelle Adam.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Hospice Compassus
