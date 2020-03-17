|
Helen P. Martin
Iowa City - Helen Page Martin, 98, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at UIHC.
Graveside Services will be held at Clearview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas, where Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home is caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, please make your gift to honor her memory to the Palliative Care Dept. by contacting Megan Rife with the University of Iowa Center for Advancement at [email protected] or 1-319-467-3404. You can also make a gift online. Local arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service.
Helen was born on April 23, 1921 in Anadarko, Oklahoma, the daughter of Benny Page and Rosa Hardaway. On February 14, 1944 Helen married Fred Martin Jr. in Corpus Christi, Texas. Fred died on October 24, 2001.
They moved to Iowa City in 1951. Helen was a member of the Church of the Nazarene. She was a loving wife to Fred and a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Helen, the 2017 recipient of the Iowa City Human Rights Commission, Isabel Turner Award, for her work in fostering equal opportunities in education, continued in that capacity even after her passing. She will be greatly missed.
Helen is survived by her children, James Martin of Iowa City, Evelyn Morris of Lake Charles, LA, Roslyn Martin of Bastrop, Texas, Marsha Martin and Annette Martin, both of Washington D.C. and son-in-Christ, Charles Evans of Iowa City; five grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Helen, son Robert, stepson Fred Martin III, and siblings, Robert Page and Ruth Taylor.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020