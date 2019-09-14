|
|
Hélène Jolas Soper
Iowa City - Hélène Jolas Soper, 88, of Iowa City, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Oaknoll Retirement Residence following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving children, who literally sang her home during her final moments.
A memorial service is planned for 2 pm, Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Soper's memory to the Altar Guild of Trinity Episcopal Church or to Oaknoll Retirement Residence. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 14, 2019