Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Helmut Arnold

Iowa City - Helmut M. Arnold, age 95, passed away of multiple organ failure on April 8, 2019.

Survivors include his children Michael Arnold (Dianna Bolt) of California, Gretchen Housel (Willis) of Lincoln, NE, Martin Arnold (Rachel Long) of Monroe, WI, and Ingrid Goldenstein (Jeffrey) of Iowa City, IA; a sister, Renate Grewe; nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife in 2014, his parents, and two siblings.

The family is grateful for the loving care he received from Solon Care Center and Iowa City Hospice. Memorials can be sent to Solon Retirement Village Foundation, Zion Lutheran Church of Iowa City, Iowa City Hospice, or Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services.

A memorial service is planned for late June. For a full obituary or thoughts to be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where the service details will also be available in June.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 11, 2019
