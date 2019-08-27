|
|
Henry W. Metz Jr.
Iowa City - Henry William Metz, Jr., 92, of Iowa City, died August 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date at the Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the North Liberty Food Pantry.
Henry Metz was born September 24, 1926 in Middle Amana, Iowa to Henry Metz, Sr. and Ella Trumpold. He spent most of his life in Oxford, where he was a truck driver for the Oxford Feed Mill for many years. He later moved to Cedar Rapids and worked for General Mills. He retired in 2014 and moved to North Liberty to be closer to his son. Henry currently resided in Iowa City.
He was a member of the Oxford Methodist Church.
Henry is survived by his children, Mary Jane (Bill) Roach of Pineville, MO, Gary (Vicki) Metz of North Liberty, IA, and Sandra (Johnny) Thomas of Cheyenne, WY; his step-daughter, Sybil Merfeld (Alan Smejkal) of Cedar Rapids, IA; his brother, Jack (Lorie) Metz of Cedar Rapids, IA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Norman Metz, and wives, Marie, Ada, Darlene, and Doris.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019