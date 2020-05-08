|
|
Herbert "Herb" Edward Musser
Fairfax - Herbert "Herb" Edward Musser, 61 of Fairfax, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date by Rev. Dustin Vu at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Private Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.
To read Herb's full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit
www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 8 to May 9, 2020