Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Herbert Musser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Musser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Edward "Herb" Musser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Edward "Herb" Musser Obituary
Herbert "Herb" Edward Musser

Fairfax - Herbert "Herb" Edward Musser, 61 of Fairfax, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date by Rev. Dustin Vu at St. John XXIII Catholic Church. Private Burial: St. Patrick Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.

To read Herb's full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit

www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -