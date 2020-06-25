Herbert Henry Freese
Herbert Henry Freese

North Liberty - Herbert Henry Freese, 90, of North Liberty, formerly of Allison, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville.

Due to COVID-19, friends and relatives should wear a mask and practice social distancing leaving six feet between each group for both the visitation and funeral service. For those attending Herbert's funeral service, please bring a chair.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at Butler Center Cemetery, rural Allison. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Homes Inc
308 Birch St
Allison, IA 50602
(319) 267-2507
