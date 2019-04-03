|
|
Hila Dee Grieder
O' Fallon, IL - Hila Dee Grieder, 82, of O' Fallon, IL, formerly of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Colonnade Senior Living in O'Fallon, IL.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Chelsea United Methodist Church, Chelsea, IA. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine, IA.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the Chelsea United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com
Hila was born August 7, 1936 to Lloyd and Edna (Christman) Mumby in Ladora, IA. She attended Honey Creek #9 School and graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1954. Following school, Hila worked for Iowa National Mutual Ins. On March 27, 1955 she married Howard L. Grieder at the United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine. Howard's military service brought the couple to Bartlesville, OK, where Hila worked for F.W. Woolworth's Candy Factory until returning to Iowa in 1956. Hila raised her three children, while the couple farmed around the Belle Plaine and Chelsea area. Hila worked many jobs around Belle Plaine including Jensen's Food Center for 11 years and cooking for the Belle Plaine Senior Dinning.
Hila enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and crocheting. She was a great cook, always making meals from scratch for her family. Most of all Hila loved spending time with friends and family especially her grandchildren.
She was a member of Red Hat Ladies, Belle Plaine American Legion Auxiliary, Historical Society, and Chelsea United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was church treasurer. Hila volunteered at the Belle Plaine Community Center, Belle Plaine Nursing and Rehab and was a 4-H Leader.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Larkin of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Eric (Dawn) Vavroch, Todd Vavorch, Justin (Brenda) Vavroch; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Eliana, Alex, Kaleb and Ethan; Marvin (Deanne) Grieder of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Grieder, Trent (Bethany) Grieder, Tiffany (Michael) Arens; great-grandchildren, Emma, Evan, Hayden, Lane, Katelyn, Logan and Matthew; Diane (Paul) Cooper of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Danielle (Kevin) Schaefer and Melissa Cooper; sisters-in-law, Joyce Mumby and Charleen Foster and many more family and friends.
Hila is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard L. Grieder; son-in law, Dr. Oliver Larkin; siblings, Keith and Garry Mumby; infant siblings, Dick and Mary Mumby.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019