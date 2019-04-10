|
Howard Dean Losey
Belle Plaine - Born in 1939 in Belle Plaine, Iowa passed away March 29, 2019 at age 79. He is survived by his wife Charlene (Susie). Howard was a father of two sons: Kevin and Jon Losey and stepson Eric Kirtland. Howard had four grandsons, two granddaughters and thirteen great grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents: Jerry and Ruth (Wandling) Choteborsky.
For many years Howard was the founder and owner of Howard's Auto Service in Mesa, AZ. He sold the business and retired in 1985. Howard and Charlene spent over 20 years hunting and fishing from Mexico to Alaska.
Howard was a strong leader in building and growing churches here in the USA and globally.
Howard will be greatly missed by all.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 10, 2019