Howard Sand Rogovin
Iowa City - Howard Sand Rogovin, 92, of Iowa City, died on July 8, 2019 at the Bird House-Hospice Home of Johnson County surrounded by family.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward Iowa City Hospice (1025 Wade St. Iowa City, IA 52240).
Howard is survived by his wife, Gretchen; his daughter, Stefani Karakas; his grandson, Samuel Karakas Warner, and his special friend, Michael Oruch. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Theresa (Sand) Rogovin.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 11, 2019