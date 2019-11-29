|
Howard Wilton Vernon III
Coralville - Howard Wilton Vernon Jr., 84, of Coralville, passed away November 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. A reception will follow at The Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Avenue until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice or Iowa City High School Foundation for Athletics or Fine Arts.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Vernon; two children, Howard Vernon III (Tami) of Iowa City, and Vicki Vernon Sueppel (Bart) of Solon; three siblings; his grandchildren, Michael Vernon (Kerri), Sarah Parsons (Brad), Amy Vernon of Iowa City and Nick Sueppel of Solon, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A full obituary and online condolences are available at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019