Hugh H. Bunten
Iowa City - Hugh H. Bunten, age 73 of Iowa City formerly of the Galena and Chicago areas, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence in Iowa City.
Hugh was born February 10, 1947, in Chicago the son of Hugh and Ruth Elizabeth "Betty" (Lenz) Bunten. He graduated from Evanston High School and Iowa Wesleyan College. For many years he worked as a computer programmer in the Chicago area. In 1985 Hugh married Ann and the couple moved to Harvard, IL until moving to the Galena area in 2006 to retire. Following Ann's death in 2018 Hugh moved to Iowa City to be closer to his son and family.
Hugh enjoyed much in his life, in high school and college he was on the school's swim team and water polo teams. He cherished the time when he was involved with the Earth Watch Project in Hawaii training dolphins. He was an avid dog lover and in the mid 90's, he started his own company called Canidae Canine Services doing dog obedience classes. Throughout his life he was an amateur photographer. Hugh enjoyed listening to music, watching sports and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. But most of all he loved his family.
His family includes his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Cynthia Bunten; grandchildren, Tyler and Ana Cole, and Audrey Bunten; great-grandchildren, William, Emma and McKenzie Cole; step-children, Kerry McLachlan (Peppie) and Joseph McLachlan (Lisa); 10 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, daughter, Lisa Lyn, step-daughter, Kimberly Ann; and sister, Ruthie.
Memorial services will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial donations and cards can be sent his son, Michael Bunten @ 522 Rolling Hills Drive, Tiffin, IA 52340 to be shared with causes important to Hugh. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 13 to May 15, 2020