Ila Miller Swartzendruber
Ila Miller Swartzendruber passed away at Pleasantview Home, Kalona, Iowa, on October 27, 2019, at the age of 93. Visitation hours are 2 - 6 PM, Saturday, November 2, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church. Burial will be held Sunday, November 3 at 1:30 PM at the Fairview Cemetery in rural Kalona with the memorial service at 3 PM at Sunnyside. Memorial gifts may be sent to Pleasantview Home Building Fund. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019