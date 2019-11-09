|
Iola M. Grauer (Plotz)
Oxford - Iola M. Grauer (Plotz) age 85 of Oxford died Friday, November 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Oxford United Methodist Church with burial at the Czech National Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 t o7 pm Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Oxford Fire and First Responders. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Iola's family and her services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019