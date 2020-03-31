Services
Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Irene Tillie (Rohlena) Parr


1930 - 2020
Irene Tillie (Rohlena) Parr Obituary
Irene Tillie (Rohlena) Parr, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held, with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown.

Irene was born on September 23, 1930, in rural Cedar Rapids to Charles & Tillie Sadie (Vavra) Rohlena. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids.

On June 14, 1949, Irene married Harold Raymond Parr at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.

Irene was an active farm wife and a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown and the Altar & Rosary Society.

Irene enjoyed crocheting, and gardening, and was an accomplished cook and baker. Her specialty was cinnamon rolls. She also belonged to numerous card clubs, loved polka music, and she and Harold traveled extensively when they were able.

She is survived by her children, Colleen Harris of Keller, TX, Kathleen Parr of Ft. Collins, CO, David Parr of Marengo, Mary (Dave) Breja of Keystone, and Lori Parr of West Des Moines; 10 grandchildren, Danielle (Craig) Tuetken, Jessica Kennymore, Jeremiah Parr, Joshua (Christyn) Breja, Joseph (Jess) Parr, Justin (Liz) Kennymore, Melissa (Jeff) Beuthien, Rachel (Trent) Wetta, Jennifer Kennymore, Gabrielle (Devin Van Wyk) Breja; 2 step-grandsons, DeJay Harris, and Brian Harris; and 13 great-grandchildren. Family was very important to her throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold, in December, 2004; and her brother Robert (Sylvia) Rohlena; and her son-in-law Dave Harris.

Online condolences

www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020
