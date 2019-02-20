|
|
Isabelle Millarde Severson
Belle Plaine - Isabelle Millarde Severson, 90, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care Center.
Memorial service is 11:00 am, Saturday, February, 16, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church, Belle Plaine with Pastor Dean Duncan officiating. Inurnment will take Place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice, Lutheran Social Ministry or the Belle Plaine Ambulance. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Isabelle was born on April 1, 1928 in Clermont, IA the daughter of Millard and Rose (Nelson) Johnson. With her father's passing after serving in WWI, three months prior to her birth, Isabelle was raised by her mother and stepfather Fred Maurer. She graduated from Fayette High school in 1946, then furthered her education at Upper Iowa University. After meeting in college, Isabelle married Gene Severson on June 8, 1947, at Clermont Lutheran Church. Following college graduation, the couple moved to Garner, Sac City, Manchester, Parkersburg, Waverly, and New Hartford, before settling in Belle Plaine in 1967, where Isabelle worked as a bookkeeper for Funk's Seed Co and Bevins Ford dealership as well as their elevator.
The communities in which Isabelle has been a part were blessed with her gracious time and devotion through her community service. Isabelle used her gift of music by leading women's, adult and children's choirs. She showed her compassion for helping children through teaching Sunday school, mentoring in the school system, leading Cub Scouts, working with the Girl Scouts and leading children's devotions. Isabelle was strong in her faith and devoted to her church, working as secretary for the Parkersburg Lutheran Church, served in several offices of Women in Mission on local and district levels, singing in choir, serving on church council, Lutheran Women in Mission, Board of Social Ministry and director of Lutheran Family Service Group Home. She was a wonderful example of how to care for others. She served as a mentor for school and also served on the Benton County Mental Health Board, a driver for those needing transport to the hospital, a member of the Care Review Board for the Belle Plaine Group Home, member of the Belle Plaine Sorosis Women's Club and spent many hours volunteering with the local nursing homes. You would often see Isabelle inviting residents to her home for lunch or for a ride around the country side, sing-a-longs, weekly current event classes and helping with Bingo. She also served on the Elections Committee for many years and worked alongside her husband at the polls. Isabelle impacted many lives in the communities in which she lived. She always remained grateful for the opportunities and humbled by the rewarding experiences.
Isabelle's greatest love was for her family, enjoying every moment with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many memories of time spent at Grandma and Grandpa Seve's house. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Gene Severson of Belle Plaine; children, Chris (Gary) Rohwedder of Hot Springs Village, AR, Jo Vogel of Clutier, Jeff (Elliott Cortez) Severson of Pine Bush, NY, Jim (Greg Hunt) Severson of Seattle WA; grandchildren, Kate (Eric) Weaver, Laura (Kyle) Fever, Jill (Jeremy) Gatlin, Josh Vogel, Molly (Bryan) Corley; 16 great-grandchildren and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Isabelle is preceded in death by her parents; step-father; sister, Rose Eskridge and son-in-law, Dave Vogel.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 20, 2019