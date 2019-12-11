Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
J. Lavon Kirkpatrick


1938 - 2019
J. Lavon Kirkpatrick Obituary
J. Lavon Kirkpatrick

Iowa City - J. Lavon Kirkpatrick, 81, formerly of Iowa City, passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 at her home in Houston.

Born April 1, 1938 near Lone Tree, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Hilma (Benson) Eden, Lavon grew up around Lone Tree, graduated from Lone Tree High School, and attended the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Lavon married her high school sweetheart, David Kirkpatrick, on December 20, 1959 at First United Methodist Church in Iowa City.

The couple lived and raised their family in Iowa City, Chicago, Hartford, and Houston, where they became permanent residents of Texas in 1983. They enjoyed spending many vacations with family and friends at "The Castle", their summer getaway in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. After retirement, Lavon got her wish to return to Iowa each spring, where she enjoyed spending time with her brothers, sisters, and the rest of her large, extended family. Each fall, David got his wish to retreat back to Texas before the first snowflake fell.

For many years, she volunteered with The Assistance League of Houston, lifting the spirits of child burn victims at The Shriner's Hospital by performing puppet shows, and was a former president of P.E.O Chapter A.X.-E.D. in Houston.

Survivors include her husband David; daughter, Lori Kirkpatrick of Hartford, Connecticut; sons Steve Kirkpatrick (Brenda) of Oswego, Kansas and Tom Kirkpatrick (Djuana) of Arvada, Colorado; grandchildren, Courtney Preston (Mike) of Galena, Kansas, David Kirkpatrick of Aurora, Colorado, Henry Kirkpatrick and Hannah Kirkpatrick, both of Arvada, Colorado; sister, Betty Kirchner of Iowa City; brother in law, Dennis Kirkpatrick (Ann) of Port Orchard, Washington; sisters in law, Delores Eden of Iowa City and Irmgard Eden of Watertown, Massachusetts; cousins Wendell Eden (Betty) of Washington, Iowa and Beverly Felt of Desert Hot Springs, California; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Lavon was preceded in death by her parents; father in law William Kirkpatrick; mother in law Celeste Kirkpatrick; brothers, Carroll Eden (and his wife Elma), Hubert Eden, Robert Eden (and his wife Elaine), Marion Eden (and his wife Carolyn), and William Eden; sister, Florence Millsap (and her husband Ken); and brother in law Don Kirchner.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral Services will begin Monday at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lone Tree Cemetery. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to The Swank Church Cemetery near Lone Tree (Swank Church Association, c/o Deanne Eden, 5376 Sioux Avenue SE, Iowa City, Iowa, 52240) or to the .

On-line condolences may be left at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
