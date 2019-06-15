|
Jack E. Shubatt
Iowa City - Jack E. Shubatt, 88, died peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
A Memorial Service with military honors will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 AM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service with the Very Reverend Rudolph Juarez officiating. The family will greet friends from 9 to 11 AM Thursday. Family committal services will be held at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Jack Shubatt Memorial Fund.
Jack was born November 15, 1930 in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Dorothy (Clark) Shubatt. Jack was raised in Centerville and Fort Collins, CO. He served in the US Navy from 1950 to 1954. On March 7, 1953 Jack married Joan Neeb in Long Beach, CA.
In 1956 Jack and Joan moved to Iowa City. Jack owned and operated Shubatt Auto Trim in Iowa City for many years. He retired in 1990.
Jack is survived by his four children, Gary (Cindy) Shubatt of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Pat) Shubatt of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Susan Spilger (Tom Jackson, life partner) of Iowa City, and Michael Shubatt (Amy Gilligan) of Dubuque; ten grandchildren, Scott, Jamie, Rachel, Amy, Ryan, Jack, Cassidy, Sophia, Isabel and Elijah; and six great grandchildren, Wesley, Amelia, Winston, Owen, Mercy and Jack.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Joan on March 28, 2019, his parents, and his brother William.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 15, 2019