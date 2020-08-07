Jack James Heisler
Jack James Heisler, 67, of Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Hancock County, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Iowa City Rehab and Health Care Center in Iowa City. Jack was born on December 20, 1952, in Carthage, Illinois, the son of Ronald and Vera Elaine (Hardy) Heisler. He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps for two years, and retired from the Navy after twenty-two years of service, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He spent a few years of his life working construction, and after retiring from the Navy, he worked for twenty years as a Casino Dealer at the Gold Strike and Riverside Casinos.
Jack's love of woodworking stayed with him throughout his life, and he used that talent to make beautiful jewelry boxes and other items for his family. He had a wonderful personality and a dry-wit, and was always fun and ornery. Jack was surprisingly good with technology, and played video games until the last year of his life. His fascination with history led Jack to visit many historic landmarks, especially if they had a military connection. He was also a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. Most importantly, Jack treasured the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughters.
Jack is survived by two sons: Jason (Stacy) Heisler of North Liberty, Iowa, and Bradley Heisler of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren: Shelby and Sadie Heisler of North Liberty, Iowa, Katlyn (Ean) Pearce-Chartier of Hampton, Virginia, and Christine Clark of Palm Bay, Florida. Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Frankie and Don Heisler, his sister Mary Jane Greever and his cousin and best friend, Rick Heisler.
Jack's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 2 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020, at South Basco Cemetery in Basco, Illinois. Military Honors will be rendered by the United States Navy and the Hancock County Honor Guard. Viewing hours will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton on Monday from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm. A funeral procession will leave from Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton at 1:30 pm departing for the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bear Creek Township Cemetery Board.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com
.
Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.