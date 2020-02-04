|
Jack Joseph "J.J." Neiman - Brown
J.J. Neiman-Brown, cherished and sparkling son of Bennett Brown and Maurine Neiman, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, February 2, 2020, short of his 3rd birthday on March 10th.
A Memorial Service will be held today at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Agudas Achim Synagogue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to charities that uplift women and children or fight infectious disease.
J.J. is survived by his parents and sibling, Alexis Kenyon-Brown; grandparents, William Neiman of Minneapolis and Joanne Brown of Des Moines; aunts and uncle, Elizabeth Neiman, Linda Weber, and Jay Brown; numerous cousins and extended family.
Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020