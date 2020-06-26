Jack L. Salladay
Iowa City - Jack L. Salladay, 81, died peacefully Thursday, June 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Due to COVID concerns a committal service for the immediate family will be held at Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice www.iowacityhospice.org
Jack was born June 1, 1939 in Washington, Iowa, the son of Myron and Dorothy Prebyl Salladay. He attended the University of Iowa. On August 23, 1959 Jack married the love of his life Patricia Marston.
Jack was in property management with Hawkeye Investments for many years. Prior to that he sold cars for Nall Motors and Old Capitol Motors.
Most important to Jack was his family. He was a wonderful, fun, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Briarwood Health Care Center, UIHC, and Iowa City Hospice.
Jack is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their children, Susan (Steve) Dunlap of Iowa City, Kim (Tom) Haverkamp of Iowa City, Chris Salladay of Dubuque, and Beth (Doug) Misner of Redmond, Washington; seven grandchildren, Gayle (Dan) Dombroski, Taylor Dunlap, Joe (Kristen) Haverkamp, Dan (Lisa) Haverkamp, Zachary Salladay, Jacob Salladay, Ethan Salladay, step grandson, Matthew Peiffer, Allie Misner, and Steven Misner; eight great grandchildren and one expected great grandchild; his sister, Judy Heilman and her son, Jason.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.