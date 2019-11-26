|
James A. "Jim" Frantz
Iowa City - James A. "Jim" Frantz, 84 longtime Iowa City resident, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Atrium Village in Hills, Iowa.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City. In lieu of a visitation, a reception at the church will follow for family and friends to offer condolences/reminisce about Jim's life starting around 11:30 am. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will follow reception. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his memory to Hills Atrium Village. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Jim's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
