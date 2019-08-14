|
James Austin
Williamsburg - James Russell Austin, age 94, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Highland Ridge Care Center, Williamsburg. Funeral Services were held Monday, August 12, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, Williamsburg with Rev. Dan Jessop and Rev. Danny Capon officiating. Burial was in the York Cemetery, Williamsburg with military honors. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home is assisted the family with arrangements.
James is survived by his wife Jean; two sons Richard (Marilyn) Austin and Roy Austin of Williamsburg; a sister Lois Durr of Williamsburg; three grandchildren Buck Austin, Brenna (Danny) Capon and Allison Austin; four great-grandchildren Evie Capon, Lily Capon, Austin Capon and Ava Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his parents.
James was born February 25, 1925, on the family farm in rural Williamsburg, the son of Russell and Mary "Maidie" (Ely) Austin. He graduated from the Williamsburg High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. James was united in marriage to Jean Humphreys on June 3, 1949, and he began his farming career. He also worked for Wyman Ready Mix, Holden Foundation Seeds and when he retired, he farmed for Bob Welsh. James was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. He enjoyed driving the country side and being with his children and grandchildren.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 14, 2019