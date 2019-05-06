Resources
Gaithersburg, MD. - James "Jim" Axeen of Gaithersburg, MD passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Janette "Jan" Axeen; loving father of Michael (Kelly) and Matthew (Amanda) Axeen; grandpa to Olivia and Natalie Axeen; brother of David, Steven, and Allan Axeen. Jim was born in LaCrosse, WI on May 15, 1947. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1971 with a degree in Pharmacy and a lifelong love of all things related to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jim worked as a pharmacist in Rockville MD, Gaithersburg MD, and Germantown MD as his 'day' (or night depending on shift) job in addition to his other professions - a coach, a super-involved Dad, an amateur chef (his scones are the best), a brewer, a gardener, a photographer, a boxer(!) and a struggling standup comedian and storyteller (his puns….). May the 4th be with you. Jim loved to spend time with his family, loved to cheer on the Hawkeyes, and will be remembered forever. A celebration of Jim's life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Jim's name to The University of Iowa or to the .
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 6, 2019
