James Chao-Ping Liang
Iowa City - Professor Doctor James Chao-Ping Liang passed away peacefully on 30 January 2020, at the age of 83, at home with his loving wife Cynthia.
James was born in Hubei, China, the son of Liang Tsung Sheng and Chao Shiu Ying. At age 12, he and his family moved to Taiwan to escape communist threats. In Taiwan, he obtained his M.A. in English Literature at Taiwan Normal University. Following that, he was invited to America to further his education where he eventually obtained his Ph.D. in linguistics from the University of Pennsylvania.
In 1977, James arrived at Leiden University in the Netherlands to accept the position of Professor of Chinese linguistics. He was eventually appointed Pro-Rector for International Affairs in recognition of his work in developing academic relations with universities in China and Taiwan.
After his retirement in 2006, James moved to Copenhagen, Denmark where he lived for 16 years before his return to America.
James is survived by his wife Cynthia, his children Mark, Karin and Eric, and his grandchildren Jordan, Jennifer, Jackson, Jamie, Ryan, Julian, Maya and Luca.
Friends are invited to his funeral which will take place on Sunday 9 February 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. Visitations from 2-3 pm, worship service led by Reverend Sam Massey from 3-4 pm and a fellowship reception from 4-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial contribution that will be channeled to causes that mattered to James.
To read James' full obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with the family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020