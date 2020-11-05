James "Dan" Daniel Frese
Norway - James "Dan" Daniel Frese, 79, of Norway, IA, passed away November 4, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and son. He had recently broken his hip, had surgery and got covid in the hospital. Dan fought Parkinson's for the past three years.
Dan was born March 1, 1941 to Arthur and Loretta (Delaney) Frese on the farm near Watkins, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked in the maintenance department at Quaker Oats for 39 years before retirement.
Dan was a member of St. Michael's Church in Norway and of the Catholic Order of Foresters. For many years he coached Norway Little League Baseball and played and coached on the Norway Town Team. Dan loved baseball and many other sports. He also enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was very active in helping Shona with establishing, curating and greeting people at the Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway. His pastimes were reading, gardening, lawn care, watching sports on TV and going out to eat.
Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shona (Thompson) Frese; son, Jeff; sister, Charlene Wilhelm; brother, Gerald Frese; sister-in-law, Janet Frese and many nieces and nephews.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Patricia, Edmund, Richard and twin brothers, Edmund and Raymund.
The family owes many thanks to Hospice of Mercy and Dr. Wayne Alberts.
Visitation is 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Norway Baseball Field. Private family funeral services will be held on Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Norway. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required.
A memorial fund for Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway has been established. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.