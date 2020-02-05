Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tipton, IA
Tipton - James David Tripp, 71, of Tipton, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 04, 2020, while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton, with Pastor Beth Wartick officiating. Burial will follow at Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Manor Nursing Home, 1200 Mulberry Street, Tipton, Iowa 52772. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

David was born on March 5, 1948 in Mitchell, South Dakota and was the son of James Hill Tripp and Geraldine Bernice Kruse Tripp. David was a member of the Class of 1966 of the Wessington Springs High School in Mitchell, SD. On August 19, 1967 David was united in marriage to Elaine Kay Winter in Wessington Springs, S.D. She preceded him in death. On March 8, 1997 David was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Belitz in Tipton, Iowa. David worked as a Financial Advisor for Ameriprise Financial for 40 years. David was an active member of the community, serving in the Tipton chapters of the masons, Rotary International, Lions Club, and on the Cedar Manor Nursing Home board. David and Beverly are members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Tipton.

David is survived by his wife, Beverly Tripp; his children, Shawna (Glen) Wiebel, Ron (Lisa) Humphrey, Stacy (Brad) Chapman, Ryan (Kelley) Humphrey, Rachel (Rob) Salamo, and Aaron Tripp; and grandchildren, Kollin and Kaleb Wiebel, Connor and Aric Humphrey, Morgan and Jillian Meyer, Kamryn and Molly Chapman, Adrian, Teagan and Tobias Humphrey, and Fiatala and Arthur Salamo.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
