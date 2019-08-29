Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
James "Jim" Dennis


1952 - 2019
James "Jim" Dennis Obituary
James "Jim" Dennis

Iowa City - James (Jim) Franklin Dennis, 67, of Iowa City, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at UIHC following small cell lung cancer battles.

Visitation will be held at Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services in Iowa City on Tuesday, September 3rd from 9 to 11 am, with memorial service following at 11 am. Lunch and a celebration of Jim's life will be held after the service at the FOE Eagles Lodge in Iowa City. Feel free to dress for all services as Jim would—jeans, t-shirts and hats. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Jim's memory to further research of cancer. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Jim's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 29, 2019
