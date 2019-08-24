Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dolezal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dolezal


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Dolezal Obituary
James Dolezal

Oxford - James "Jim" Dolezal, 77, of Oxford, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Private Family Services will be held Monday at Lensing's Oak Hill in Coralville with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.

Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to the James Dolezal Memorial Fund.

Jim was born February 23, 1942 in Iowa City, the son of Albert and Ruth (Petersen) Dolezal. He was raised in and attended schools in Iowa City.

He married Linda Smith on March 11, 1961 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Jim worked as a floor covering installer for 53 years with both of his sons joining him in the business.

Survivors include his wife Linda; their three children, Mark Dolezal (Marilyn) of Homestead, Julie Lewis (Allen) of North Liberty and James Dolezal Jr. of Oxford; grandchildren, David Dolezal (Joanna) of Waterville, Minnesota and Sarah Thompson (Johnny) of Marengo and great-grandchildren, Cole and Titus Dolezal.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Frank Sr. and Albert Jr.

May the angels sing him to his rest.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now