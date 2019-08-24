|
James Dolezal
Oxford - James "Jim" Dolezal, 77, of Oxford, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Private Family Services will be held Monday at Lensing's Oak Hill in Coralville with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City.
Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to the James Dolezal Memorial Fund.
Jim was born February 23, 1942 in Iowa City, the son of Albert and Ruth (Petersen) Dolezal. He was raised in and attended schools in Iowa City.
He married Linda Smith on March 11, 1961 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Jim worked as a floor covering installer for 53 years with both of his sons joining him in the business.
Survivors include his wife Linda; their three children, Mark Dolezal (Marilyn) of Homestead, Julie Lewis (Allen) of North Liberty and James Dolezal Jr. of Oxford; grandchildren, David Dolezal (Joanna) of Waterville, Minnesota and Sarah Thompson (Johnny) of Marengo and great-grandchildren, Cole and Titus Dolezal.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Frank Sr. and Albert Jr.
May the angels sing him to his rest.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 24, 2019