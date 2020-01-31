|
James E. "Jim" Bartlett
Solon - James E. "Jim" Bartlett, 90, lifelong Solon area farmer died Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the home that he built, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 5 pm Sunday at the church where there will be a parish vigil service at 2 pm and a parish rosary at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Solon Fire Department. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website: www.gayandciha.com.
James Edward Bartlett was born June 3, 1929, on a farm near Solon, the son of Charles and Marie (Wall) Bartlett. He attended Antioch Country School through the 8th grade, then attended and later graduated from Solon High School. Jim was united in marriage to Audrey M. Beuter on October 26, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon.
Jim was many things to many people, a farmer of not only the land, but much livestock over the years. He and Audrey were owners of the first and to this day, only airport near Solon. He was a licensed private pilot and school bus driver, driving generations of children to and from school daily for many years. Jim was a community activist, often on the initial boards to get many things done for the betterment of the community he so loved. A man of strong faith, he and his wife Audrey instilled what it meant to be a Christian in the Catholic Church to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often by example and not necessarily within the walls of the church. For Jim, it was a life of farming, flying, community, faith and most importantly family! He and Audrey were supportive of their children, grandchildren and great-grand children's activities and were always in attendance at their events and special occasions.
His family includes his wife of 71 years, Audrey, their children, Jeanne Hanes (Joe), Dan Bartlett (Diana), Mike Bartlett, Sherri Bartlett, and Sara Kurt (Steve); 9 grandchildren, Steve, Mike, Jessica, Rebecca, Andy, Seth, Sara Rose, Mitch, Emily; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, sister Eileen (Beranek), twin sons James and John and a grandson, Bill.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020