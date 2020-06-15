James E. Christner
Roswell, GA - Roswell, GA resident James E. Christner, 84, passed away June 12, 2020 with his family by his side.
Jim was born January 7, 1936 in Wellman, Iowa to Gideon and Hester Christner.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Darlene, to whom he was married 64 years; his sons Scott, Tim (Denise), and Randall (Windy); and grandchildren Jacob and Rhys. The youngest of five children, Jim is survived by sisters Ada and Ann, and is preceded in death by brother Willard and sister Jean.
Dr. Christner was a 1954 graduate of Iowa Mennonite School. Jim earned his BA in Chemistry from Goshen College and his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan. He went on to teach and conduct biomedical research at both UM and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Jim and Darlene worked together at Serim Research Corp. in Elkhart, IN, where he retired as Vice President of Research and Development in 2000. He continued contributing to the advancement of medical research by consulting with several companies into his late 70s. Jim was awarded numerous patents over his career. In 2011 he received the "Chemical Pioneer" Award and was appointed Fellow by the American Institute of Chemists.
He was an athlete who ran marathons into his 40's and was an avid sports fan, especially of his grandchildren's competitive activities. He also loved a wide variety of music.
Jim was a wise, soft-spoken, kind, and generous man. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends. We will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities:
Mennonite Disaster Service: https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/
Roswell, GA - Roswell, GA resident James E. Christner, 84, passed away June 12, 2020 with his family by his side.
Jim was born January 7, 1936 in Wellman, Iowa to Gideon and Hester Christner.
He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Darlene, to whom he was married 64 years; his sons Scott, Tim (Denise), and Randall (Windy); and grandchildren Jacob and Rhys. The youngest of five children, Jim is survived by sisters Ada and Ann, and is preceded in death by brother Willard and sister Jean.
Dr. Christner was a 1954 graduate of Iowa Mennonite School. Jim earned his BA in Chemistry from Goshen College and his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan. He went on to teach and conduct biomedical research at both UM and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Jim and Darlene worked together at Serim Research Corp. in Elkhart, IN, where he retired as Vice President of Research and Development in 2000. He continued contributing to the advancement of medical research by consulting with several companies into his late 70s. Jim was awarded numerous patents over his career. In 2011 he received the "Chemical Pioneer" Award and was appointed Fellow by the American Institute of Chemists.
He was an athlete who ran marathons into his 40's and was an avid sports fan, especially of his grandchildren's competitive activities. He also loved a wide variety of music.
Jim was a wise, soft-spoken, kind, and generous man. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends. We will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities:
Mennonite Disaster Service: https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.