James E. Christner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Christner

Roswell, GA - Roswell, GA resident James E. Christner, 84, passed away June 12, 2020 with his family by his side.

Jim was born January 7, 1936 in Wellman, Iowa to Gideon and Hester Christner.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Darlene, to whom he was married 64 years; his sons Scott, Tim (Denise), and Randall (Windy); and grandchildren Jacob and Rhys. The youngest of five children, Jim is survived by sisters Ada and Ann, and is preceded in death by brother Willard and sister Jean.

Dr. Christner was a 1954 graduate of Iowa Mennonite School. Jim earned his BA in Chemistry from Goshen College and his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Michigan. He went on to teach and conduct biomedical research at both UM and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Jim and Darlene worked together at Serim Research Corp. in Elkhart, IN, where he retired as Vice President of Research and Development in 2000. He continued contributing to the advancement of medical research by consulting with several companies into his late 70s. Jim was awarded numerous patents over his career. In 2011 he received the "Chemical Pioneer" Award and was appointed Fellow by the American Institute of Chemists.

He was an athlete who ran marathons into his 40's and was an avid sports fan, especially of his grandchildren's competitive activities. He also loved a wide variety of music.

Jim was a wise, soft-spoken, kind, and generous man. He was loved and cherished by his family and friends. We will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities:

Mennonite Disaster Service: https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved