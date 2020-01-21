|
|
James E. Singleton
Monticello, IL - James E. Singleton, 79, of Monticello, IL, formerly of Iowa City, IA passed away at 6:37 p.m., January 18, 2020, at NorthShore University HealthSystem Evanston Hospital, Evanston, IL.
Jim was born July 27, 1940, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Forrest Clayton and Vera (Hileman)
Singleton, and he graduated from University High School in Iowa City. On October 14, 1961, he married the love of his life, Sammy Seaton, in Iowa City, IA. Together, they built a life on a foundation of faith, family, and of course, fun. Among the memories recalled by their children and grandchildren are numerous summertime water fights and at least one Christmas time marshmallow battle. Jim liked to say that their amazing life was "all because two people fell in love."
Jim is survived by his wife, Sammy Singleton of Monticello; children, Laura Singleton Moma (Richard) of Blue Mound, Scott Singleton (Melissa) of Crystal Lake, Kelley Singleton of Monticello, Jim Singleton (Shannon) of Monticello; grandchildren, Katie, Megan, Gabi, Kyla, Benton, Jackson; great-grandchildren, Claire, Penelope, Nora, Declan, Lucas; and brother, Lee Singleton of Ft. Worth, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim was a hard worker and still happily employed as a transport driver for Estes Express. He loved his family and shared his servant heart as a member of and greeter for the CU Church of Champaign-Urbana. Jim truly enjoyed sharing in any and all sports and activities with his children and grandchildren. He was always up for an adventure and even caused some himself.
He was known for his great joke telling and his love of God.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with Jason Epperson officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the family may be made to .
