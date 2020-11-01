James Francis Rohret
Cosgrove - James Francis Rohret, 89, of Cosgrove passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was cared for by his own devoted nurse, Trish, with help from Iowa City Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Fr. Robert Cloos officiating with Deacon Joseph Rohret. Burial with Military Honors by the Oxford American Legion will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 7 PM at St. Peter's Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Cemetery, Iowa City Hospice, or the Oxford Veterans Memorial.
Due to the pandemic, social distancing standards and masks will required. Masks will be available. The health of the family and all attendees is paramount. Thank you
Jim was born on April 14th, 1931 in Iowa City to the late Cyril Rohret and Sarah Meade Rohret. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Korean War. Jim married the love of his life, Patricia "Trish" Zimmerman, on July 9th, 1952 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. He was a life-long farmer and developer of the Rohret subdivisions in Cosgrove.
Jim was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and a member of the Oxford American Legion for 66 years. He was an honorary member of the Marquette Council #842 of the Knights of Columbus and the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. Jim was a member of the Clear Creek School Board and served on the Farmers Home Administration Board.
Jim was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Clear Creek Amana (CCA) sports fan. He served many years on the Clear Creek Booster Club, before the school district became CCA. Jim and Trish are the proud parents of a long line of successful wrestler sons and grandsons. Most notably, Troy, the only CCA state champion to date. They supported all their grandchildren's sporting activities.
Jim is survived by his wife, Trish and their children, Beverly Rohret of O'Fallon, MO, Steve (Julie) Rohret of Cosgrove, Susan (Chris) Lange of Somerset, KY, Scott Rohret of Cosgrove, Marty (Michelle) Rohret of St. Peter's, MO, one daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Scott) Choquette of Overland Park, KS. Their grandchildren, Sarah (Doug) Hyden, Andrea (Jacob) Carey, Alex (Lexi) Lange, Will Lange, Lucas Rohret, Casey Rohret, Nicolette Rohret, Erica (Alex) Brown, Andrew Rohret, Lizzy Choquette, and Claire Choquette.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, infant son, James Patrick Rohret, and Troy Rohret; three sisters, Grace (Raymond) Greazel, Bernice (Richard) Dvorsky, and Rebecca (Ralph) Miller, and one brother, Earlis (Lucy) Rohret.
Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with arrangements for Jim. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com