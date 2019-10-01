|
|
James "Jim" Kohler
Iowa City - James "Jim" Allen Kohler, of Iowa City, died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at age 76.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Per Jim's wishes, there will be no formal services.
Memorials may be directed to The Bird House - Hospice Home of Johnson County, PO Box 3338, Iowa City, Iowa 52244-3338. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019