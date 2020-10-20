James Michael Kelley



James Michael Kelley, 82, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, of Alzheimer's Disease. Due to the pandemic, the family will be holding a private memorial.



James Michael Kelley was born in January 1938 at University Hospital in Iowa City to James Eldon Kelley and Alice Lyons Kelley (and, later, stepson of Ed Baker.) Jim was an exceptional athlete who excelled as a basketball point guard and football quarterback on teams at Iowa City High School and the University of Iowa, where he was a Sigma Chi. With nothing in his pocket but "35 cents and a Clark Bar" he took an adventurous detour through California and Texas but later returned to Iowa City and was married to Marcia Graham of Waterloo, IA from 1959-1990, with whom he had his three children. He earned his BA in History from Simpson College (Indianola, IA) in January of 1963, where he was eventually elected to "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges." Jim served as President of the Iowa Athletic Club (Iowa City) and in the U.S. Army, where he earned recognition as a Soldier of the Cycle and platoon leader, eventually attaining the rank of Second Lieutenant in the Reserves.



The Kelleys moved to Winnetka, IL in 1971, where they raised their son and daughters and enjoyed membership at the Chicago Curling Club, traveling on junkets to Las Vegas, performing in local community variety shows and hosting the most fantastic parties in the neighborhood. Favorite experiences in Jim's professional life included working at his late father's Kelley Optical Company, being a counselor at Red Arrow Camp (Woodruff, WI); working at the House of Vision (Chicago); founding insurance and insect control companies; and working as an investment broker at R.G. Dickinson & Co. (Des Moines/Iowa City). He was a pivotal member of the Chicago Board Options Exchange, where, from 1972-1984, he served variously on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, as the Chairman of Floor Procedures, Chief of Marketing, Head of Floor Operations, Senior VP and Executive VP. His endeavors and smarts allowed him to retire at age 56, providing lots of time for walks in the family woods in Door County (third generation, lifelong summer resident and property owner), listening to jazz records and writing heartfelt poems and letters to the people he loved.



Jim was extraordinarily charitable and found great comfort in attending church and studying the Bible. After caring for his mother in Iowa City, Jim had recently returned to be with family in the Chicago area where he was surrounded by storytelling, music, love and laughter. He is survived by his two younger brothers Jerry L. Kelley and wife Pat of Indianola, IA and Dr. John T. Kelley and wife Maria of Iowa City, IA; eldest daughter Krista Wray of Winnetka, IL, son Michael (J.D. Jones) Kelley of Los Angeles, CA, and youngest daughter Karrie (Wilson) Gottschild of Northbrook, IL as well as five grandchildren Cameron and Hunter Wray, Audrey, Graham and Trey Gottschild and his cousins Audrie Lawrence of Green Bay, WI and Bradford Dessery of CA; his niece and nephews Katy (Luke Chatelain) Kelley of Brooklyn, NY; Mark (Sarah) Kelley of Wales, UK; Scott Kelley of Sebastopol, CA; Christopher (Daralisa) Kelley of Palo Alto, CA and Jennifer (Willy) Macris of New Prague, MN. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Frederick H. Wray, and his parents, who have undoubtedly prepared an enormous party for his arrival, capped with a delicious Door County cherry pie and a rousing game of Yak.









