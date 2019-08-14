|
James Phillip Gaffney, Jr.
- - James Phillip "Jim" Gaffney, Jr., the third child of Judge James Phillip and Sabina Irene (Stapleton) Gaffney was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on October 7, 1927 (his father's birthday) and died at his Zarrow Pointe home on July 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Jim was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Patricia Anne Gaffney Wheeler and Thomas Marion Gaffney; his niece, Sara Louise Wheeler; and his nephew, Michael James Gaffney. He was the well-loved uncle of Anne Kathleen Wheeler Connor, Shannon Kathleen Gaffney Buelt, William Charles Wheeler, Jr., Mary Bridget Gaffney Mashek, Brian James Wheeler, Terrance Patrick Gaffney, Kevin Andrew Wheeler, Timothy John Gaffney, Philip Joseph Gaffney, Colleen Anne Gaffney Reynozo, and Mary Sabina Wheeler Bourland, and had many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Jim grew up in Marengo, Iowa where he graduated from Carson High School in 1947. He attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA and Iowa State College, where he had an interest in forestry. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and received an Honorable Discharge in 1955. His construction career at Tecon Corporation (Dallas), Standard Industries (Tulsa) and Tulsa Rock Company resulted in world-wide work assignments - Jim liked travel.
He enjoyed swimming and playing tennis and golf into his eighties. He enjoyed his 90th birthday in 2017 with family, who will miss his presence.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jim with a memorial gift to: St. Ambrose University (f/k/a St. Ambrose College), 518 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA 52803 https://sau.edu/about-sau/sau-values/support-sau , Zarrow Pointe Employee Fund (note fund on check memo line), 2025 E. 71st St., Tulsa, OK 74136 www.zarrowpointe.org/donate , or to Marengo Public Library, 235 E. Hilton St., Marengo, IA 52301.
A Memorial Service will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Zarrow Pointe Burnstein Auditorium, ¬on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM.
Services in Marengo will be Friday, September 13, 2019, with a 10 AM Memorial Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by inurnment at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 14, 2019