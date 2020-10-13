James Quinten Cahill



James Quinten Cahill (called Quin Cahill in his early years), formerly of rural West Branch Iowa, died of the COVID-19 virus on August 24th 2020. He was born April 19th 1929 to Maurice Justin Cahill and Rosetta (Mackey) Cahill, of rural West Branch. He attended Prairie Knoll, a one-room schoolhouse, and graduated from high school at West Branch in 1947. He earned a BA from St. Ambrose in Davenport in 1951, then attended St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota from 1951 - 1954. He served in the US Army from 1954 - 1956 in Texas, New Jersey, and Germany. He earned an MA from Columbia University, New York, in 1960. His academic research focused on the racial and religious policies of the National Socialist Party in Germany in the pre-WWII period.



He taught history at and was registrar for Kings College, University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, Canada, from 1961 - 1967. He taught history and was registrar for Charles City College, Charles City, Iowa 1967 - 1968. He taught history at and was coordinator for the National Science Foundation/University of Iowa's Computers in Social Studies program at the University of Dubuque, 1968 - 1972. He taught middle school social studies at Clear Creek School District, Tiffin, Iowa 1972 - 1978. He taught adult high school/general education for Kirkwood Community College, Iowa City, 1978 - 1981.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosalie Marie (Saitta) Cahill, by sons Joseph J. and Stephen V. Cahill, as well as by grandchildren Michelle and Christian Cahill and a large extended family of cousins. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher, his brother Bernard, and his sisters Maurece/Micky Cahill and Verena Faherty.



Jim enjoyed working on local history for the West Branch area, including elements of Herbert Hoover's early years, as well as on family genealogy. From 1987 - 2000 he ran an Irish-sept newspaper project, Cahill Cooperative Newsletter, which covered history and current events for all those in the Irish diaspora connected by the Cahill name. At the time of his death Jim was also working on a book about current events in the Catholic Church.



Due to present circumstances there will be no funeral ceremony. When it becomes safe to do so, the family hopes to have a remembrance reception; email JamesQuinAndRosalieCahill@gmail.com for details when available. In lieu of flowers or a donation to a charitable cause, please think of the health and safety of others and wear your mask.









