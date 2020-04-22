|
James R. White
Iowa City - James Ralph White, 75, of Iowa City passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
James was born September 28, 1944 in Atlantic, Iowa to Harry W. and Lois M. (Query) White. He graduated from Cumberland High School in 1962 before being drafted into the United States Army in 1965. He worked as a dental assistant while in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1967.
He began working at Sheller Globe, where he met the love of his life, Thelma Holcomb. James and Thelma got married on December 28, 1969 in Batavia, Iowa. The couple enjoyed 50 memorable years together in Iowa City, where they raised their two children Larry and Laurie.
James was a dedicated employee for Sheller Globe for 42 years, retiring in 2009. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and days spent with his grandchildren. His wife, children and grandchildren brought so much joy to him and his life. He will be missed for the amazing man he was.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma White of Iowa City; two children, Larry (Amber) White of Cedar Rapids and Laurie (Shawn) Lytle of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Paige, Ashley, Myah, Chloe and Landon, and two sisters, Sharon Smith of Lincoln, NE, and Linda (Jim) McMeen of Minneapolis, MN.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
His family is planning a gathering and memorial service to be held at Lensing Funeral Home in Iowa City at a later date. Details will be posted when they have been decided. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to VA Volunteer Services- Home Based Primary Care.
