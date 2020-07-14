James Ralph White
Iowa City - James White, 75, of Iowa City passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
His family will greet friends Friday July 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Graveside services with Military Honors performed by the American Legion will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to VA Volunteer Services- Home Based Primary Care.
