James Ralph White
James Ralph White

Iowa City - James White, 75, of Iowa City passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

His family will greet friends Friday July 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City. Graveside services with Military Honors performed by the American Legion will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to VA Volunteer Services- Home Based Primary Care.

For the full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
