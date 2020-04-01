|
James Richard Binz
Chicago - James Richard Binz, 69, of Chicago, formerly of Iowa City, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Elevate Care Chicago North. Private family services and Inurnment will be at a later date in Lenox Cemetery near Oxford. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.
James was born on June 2, 1950, in Iowa City, the son of Clarence William and Helen G. (Kopf) Binz.
He is survived by his sister Darlene (Don) Hosier of West Des Moines, as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Walter William Binz, Orville Binz, and Raymond Binz.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020