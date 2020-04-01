Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for James Binz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard Binz


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard Binz Obituary
James Richard Binz

Chicago - James Richard Binz, 69, of Chicago, formerly of Iowa City, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Elevate Care Chicago North. Private family services and Inurnment will be at a later date in Lenox Cemetery near Oxford. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements.

James was born on June 2, 1950, in Iowa City, the son of Clarence William and Helen G. (Kopf) Binz.

He is survived by his sister Darlene (Don) Hosier of West Des Moines, as well as his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Walter William Binz, Orville Binz, and Raymond Binz.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -