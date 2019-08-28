|
|
James Richard McCoy
Iowa City - James Richard McCoy, 61, died suddenly Saturday, August 24th at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, Wisconsin after a brief illness.
Memorial Mass was celebrated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift in his honor to the Foundation for Madison's Public Schools - 101 Nob Hill Road, Suite 300 - Madison, WI 53713 - www.SchoolsMakeMadison.org/Donate.
Jim was born January 27, 1958 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of the late Richard "Dick" Joseph McCoy and Jean Ann McCoy. He graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1976, earned both undergraduate (1980) and law degrees (1982) from Creighton University and a master's degree in education from Edgewood College (2009).
Jim spent many years practicing law, both in Milwaukee and Iowa City before finding his true calling - teaching. Jim impacted hundreds of special education students in Madison. He was passionate and cared for their education and well-being. In addition, he was an inspirational cross-country coach at several area high schools, most recently at Madison West.
Jim was an accomplished runner and competed in many marathons and road races over the years. He loved to garden and cook and was known for making the best chocolate chip cookies for family and friends.
He was a devoted son, brother and uncle, and frequently attended sporting events, music recitals, graduations, and other important events for his nephews and nieces.
Jim is survived by his mother, four sisters, Ann Larew (Rick), Joan DePrenger (Tom), Mary Haman (George), and Nancy Yowell (Glenn), 17 nephews and nieces and 1 grand niece.Additional survivors include a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He is also survived by students, colleagues, and friends from the Madison running community.
Jim's family would like to extend their gratitude to the UW Madison Hospital and Clinics healthcare team who were extraordinary in their care of Jim during his brief illness. This includes the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, housekeeping, and all the hospital staff who cared for Jim. The entire team treated Jim's family with dignity and respect and they are grateful.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 28, 2019