James W. "Jim" JirasOxford - James W. "Jim" Jiras, 78 lifelong resident of Oxford died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.Graveside services were held at 10 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Jim's memory to Iowa City Hospice or Iowa City Aerohawks. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com