James Werner
Iowa City - James Ralph Werner died Tuesday December 10, 2019, following a brief illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Friday December 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to Essence of Life Hospice in Amana, https://essencehospice.com, in James' honor.
James was born February 2, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles and Pearl (Hunter) Werner. He graduated from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids and the University of Iowa in Iowa City. James served as a 1st Lieutenant and a meteorologist in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. James was a math, science and elementary school teacher for over 40 years. He tried to leave a lasting positive impression on every student he taught.
James married Lorraine Welsh on December 17, 1966 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City, Iowa. James was a devoted member of St. Patrick parish. James was a past Trustee of St. Patrick Church, a frequent lector, a religious education teacher, and he assisted with the free lunch program. James also volunteered at Regina High School and at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, going on Chicago Cubs baseball trips, and gardening.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers at Briarwood Health Care Center and Essence of Life Hospice.
James is survived by son, Kevin Werner and wife Sarah Kalsem; daughter, Kathleen Byler and husband Sean, grandchildren Patrick and Jackson Byler; sister Nancy Werner and sister-in-law Olivia Werner, brother-in-law Ray (Marge) Welsh; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Werner, and his wife of 52 years Lorraine.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019