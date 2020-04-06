|
Jan Mahon
Janet Marie Mahon, beloved mother, Janma, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, passed in the love of her family on March 24, 2020.
Jan was born to Norbert and Lois Meyer on July 6, 1956, the fifth of ten kids. She was, within the Meyer family and beyond, uniquely and always herself. What she said was what she thought. What you saw was who she was: genuine, generous, caring, smart, fun-loving, modest, principled, practical, efficient, sensitive, selfless, straightforward, and so very loving and loved.
For decades Jan worked as a respiratory therapist at UI and Mercy hospitals in Iowa City. Her colleagues remember the sincere interest she took in their lives; the skillful care and strong support she showed her patients; the firm views she held on life and, in the RT sense, life support; and the yummy scotcheroos she often brought to the table.
Jan's greatest treasures were her daughter, Liz; her son, Nick, and his wife, Carrie; and her precious sweetie-boy grandbabies, Hudson and Hayden. They were her pride and she was their pillar. She dearly loved her parents, siblings, and extended family as well, and the very special group of forever-friends she'd held close for so many years. She took constant care of us all.
When Jan needed care, she received the best from the doctors, nurses, and supporting staff of Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. Her family is deeply thankful for their expert care and, beyond that, their genuine compassion. We are also very grateful to the staff of Iowa City Hospice, whose help was essential; we ask that, in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to support their ongoing efforts to bring dignity, comfort, and care to loved ones within our community.
Jan was a rare being who touched more lives than she knew. Most of her life was about others - celebrating in times of happiness, supporting in times of need. She will be forever loved and missed by so many, but wouldn't want any tears; she was very clear on that point. Instead, she wants us to celebrate her life and continue in our own, moving forward in search of the jackpots ahead. To honor her wishes, her family and friends will gather when possible, to eat, drink, and be merry in our memories of Jan.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020