Janadene L. Harvey



Janadene L. Harvey passed away on July 1, 2020 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa where she had been a resident for the past two years.



Janadene was born on August 9, 1942 in Cherokee, Iowa. Her parents were Walter and Lorine Radke, who farmed 8 miles south of Aurelia, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Aurelia.



Jan loved girls' basketball and was a starting guard for the Aurelia High School Atoms when girls played six-on-six basketball. She graduated from high school in 1960.



In 1964, she graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in elementary education and two years later, she received a masters degree in elementary administration from the same university. She taught sixth grade for three years at the University Elementary School, one year in Cedar Rapids, and for five years was a social studies consultant for what is now called the Grant Wood AEA. In 1973, she began her dream job--an elementary school principal in the Iowa City Public School District, her passion until she retired in 2007. She was very good at her job because she loved what she did and she really liked and understood kids.



On August 21, 1965, Jan was married in Aurelia at St. Paul Lutheran Church to Brian Harvey who grew up in Waverly, Iowa. Jan met Brian their senior year at the University of Iowa. Jan and Brian never raised a family of their own, but they doted on and spoiled their three nieces--Jamin, Jessica, and Jana--and nephew Ryan--the children of her brother Douglas and Barbara Radke.



Other than her work, the most important things to Jan were faith, family, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and her dogs. In what order they should be ranked depends on whom you ask.



Jan is survived by everyone still living who knew and loved her.



A memorial service for Jan will be on July 21, 2020, 11:30 a.m, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aurelia.









